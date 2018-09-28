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Kavanaugh Is a Constitutionalist, and It Scares the Left to Death
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261 views • September 28, 2018
"Judge Kavanaugh is a Constitutional warrior, and it scares the left to death. They know that the man they are trying to obliterate is steadfast in his view-that his rulings will always be framed in the Founders' vision using the Constitution as his guide. That means Judge Kavanaugh knows the Second Amendment is absolute. Those simple words have led the Democrats, in the name of the hatred of guns, to assassinate the character of a good man." —Grant Stinchfield
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