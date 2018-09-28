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Dana Loesch Responds to Bill Maher's Sexist Lies
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6 views • September 28, 2018
"How misogynist can you be, in this post-Weinstein era, to run a story on a woman and not even have the balls to come up to her and to ask her for feedback or to even clarify or to even get context or to ask her, 'did this really happen?' I mean seriously, I know everyone's me too except when the object of their derision is someone like me and they love to embrace any lie to justify their completely unreasonable hate of me." —Dana Loesch
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