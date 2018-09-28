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Colion Noir Shrugs Off Chris Matthews' Dishonest Attack
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2 views • September 28, 2018
Colion Noir shrugs off Chris Matthews' dishonest attack: "I've been at this for 11 years…the only time they actually bring me up is when they can attack me. And the way they do that is by taking my videos out of context, splicing them up the way you saw just now, and then try to discredit me by saying these aren't my own thoughts or ideas."
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