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Charlie Kirk: Where Was the Protest Against Failed Law Enforcement?
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15 views • September 28, 2018
"The protest took place right on Pennsylvania Avenue … which just so ironically happens to be next to the J. Edgar Hoover FBI building. So I said, 'Hey, aren't you guys supposed to be protesting this building here. They had two tips against the shooter and they did absolutely nothing.' Instead the conversation has deviated, as expected, by the media and the far-left to try and use this horrible tragedy to try to take our guns away." —Charlie Kirk
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