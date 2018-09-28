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Full Show - MUST SEE: Judge Brett Kavanaugh Heroically Defends Himself Against Desperate Democrats
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519 views • September 28, 2018
The Senate Judiciary Committee hears Judge Brett Kavanaugh's honorable defense and Christine Blasey Ford’s flimsy sexual assault accusation against the SCOTUS nominee in the most anticipated testimony in decades. Also, an ex-boyfriend of the latest Kavanaugh accuser made it public that he filed a restraining order against her as she threatened his baby. Furthermore, President Trump asserts that this entire spectacle is a “big fat con job perpetrated by very evil people.”
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