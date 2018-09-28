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Study: Death Tax Lite Hurting Companies and Workers
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9 views • September 28, 2018
President Trump was hoping to eliminate the Death Tax. But the Senate got in the way. A new study demonstrates how the chamber's halfway measure is still costing jobs and the stability of companies.
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