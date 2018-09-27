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Dianne Feinstein Caught Bullying Lisa Murkowski The Day Before Kavanaugh Hearing
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5531 views • September 27, 2018
Dianne Feinstein was the Senator that originally received the letter from Christine Blasey Ford about accusations against Kavanaugh. She had the letter for 45 days before releasing it to the Senate committee. This appears to be simply another attempt to derail Trump’s SCOTUS nominee.
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