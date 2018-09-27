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Key Moments In Ford Testimony, Can't Remember Dates, Details and Contradictions Galore
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719 views • September 27, 2018
These are moments in Christine Ford's testimony in front of The Senate where she can't remember details, who she showed her therapist notes to, and why the notes differ from her accounts.
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