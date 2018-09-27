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Hypocrite Democrats Emotionally Manipulate Americans Into Believing Ford's Phony Testimony
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92 views • September 27, 2018
Millie Weaver joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give her analysis on the new Judge Kavanaugh hearings and break down the democrats' sly attempts to emotionally manipulate the audience into believing Christine Ford's testimony despite the lack of evidence.
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