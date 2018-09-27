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Will Kavanaugh Get Confirmed After Christine Ford's Statement?
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92 views • September 27, 2018
Christine Ford testifies on alleged sexual encounter with Brett Kavanaugh. Will her testimony delay his nomination?
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