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Christine Blasey Ford Unable To Verify Details Of Party With Kavanaugh
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686 views • September 27, 2018
The MSM is smearing Alex Jones repeatedly about his encounter with hispanic women in Washington DC. This same tactic is now being used to smear a good man with the record to prove it, Brett Kavanaugh.
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