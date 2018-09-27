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Deep State Desperately Trying To Destroy Kavanaugh
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22 views • September 27, 2018
Today's broadcast consists of the Kavanaugh hearing and hearing both sides of what really happened. David Knight is joined by Ryan Bundy to speak on his current run for Governor. As well, gets into the absurd comments from the left accusing Kavanaugh of wanting to bring back slavery.
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