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The ALEX JONES Show (FULL SHOW) THURSDAY 9/27/18 INFOWARS
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250 views • September 27, 2018
TODAY ON THE ALEX JONES SHOW
September 27, 2018
The Senate Judiciary Committee heard Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault accusation against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the most anticipated testimony in decades. David Knight rides alongside Alex for analysis & discussion.
SOROS FUNDED FUSION GPS
GOOGLE DODGES QUESTIONS ON CHINA AT SENATE PRIVACY HEARING
Guests:
David Knight
Millie Weaver
4th Hour Host:
Alex & Anthony Cumia with live coverage of Kavanaugh's actual testimony
September 27, 2018
The Senate Judiciary Committee heard Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault accusation against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the most anticipated testimony in decades. David Knight rides alongside Alex for analysis & discussion.
SOROS FUNDED FUSION GPS
GOOGLE DODGES QUESTIONS ON CHINA AT SENATE PRIVACY HEARING
Guests:
David Knight
Millie Weaver
4th Hour Host:
Alex & Anthony Cumia with live coverage of Kavanaugh's actual testimony
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