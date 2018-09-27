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VIDEO: Christine Ford Claims Media Pressured Her To Publicly Accuse Kavanaugh
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156 views • September 27, 2018
Alex Jones and David Knight dissect a video clip of Christine Ford speaking at her testimony before the U.S. Senate where she claims the media pressured her to publicly accuse Kavanaugh.
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