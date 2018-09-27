Bion PLus Trailer

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BION PLUS : Co-Valent Nano Silver Hydrosol
The Ultimate Immune System Support
NASA developed "catalytic oxidation reactor" creates unique oxygenated silver hydrosol AgO3 (smaller than nano-scale) for higher bioactivity rate. Silver hydrosol is comprised of water particles small enough to pass cells water channels immediately. This solutions allows penetration of the human cell with the benefit of killing pathogens inside the cell.
Available at Amazon.com
www.silverbion.com
The Ultimate Immune System Support
NASA developed "catalytic oxidation reactor" creates unique oxygenated silver hydrosol AgO3 (smaller than nano-scale) for higher bioactivity rate. Silver hydrosol is comprised of water particles small enough to pass cells water channels immediately. This solutions allows penetration of the human cell with the benefit of killing pathogens inside the cell.
Available at Amazon.com
www.silverbion.com
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