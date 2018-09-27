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American Announces Marriage with Russian Woman in Kharkov Ukraine
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43 views • September 27, 2018
Tom, an American man from Phoenix, first met Victoriya, a Russian woman, during a romance tour to Kharkov Ukraine nearly 3 years ago.
After corresponding and additional visits to Ukraine, Tom and Victoriya have decided to take their international dating to the next level and marry.
Learn More at http://www.LoveMe.com
After corresponding and additional visits to Ukraine, Tom and Victoriya have decided to take their international dating to the next level and marry.
Learn More at http://www.LoveMe.com
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