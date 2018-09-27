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VIDEO: Trump Says Guilty Until Proven Innocent Is A Very Dangerous Standard For Our Country
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440 views • September 27, 2018
Alex Jones presents a video clip from President Trump's press conference yesterday where he addressed the hearing regarding Judge Brett Kavanaugh's sexual assault allegations happening today.
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