© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Women Describe The Traits of Their Ideal Man
Follow
0
Share
Report
46 views • September 27, 2018
During a recent singles event in Kherson Ukraine, five Russian women describe what they're searching for in an ideal man.
Women in Ukraine outnumber their male counterparts by nearly 4 million. This leads many Russian ladies to single life well into their mid to late 30s.
Learn More at http://www.LoveMe.com/
Women in Ukraine outnumber their male counterparts by nearly 4 million. This leads many Russian ladies to single life well into their mid to late 30s.
Learn More at http://www.LoveMe.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.