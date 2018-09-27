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America Is Becoming Battle Hardened To The Satanic Left
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379 views • September 27, 2018
The claims made by Christine Blasey Ford do not seem to add up as the Kavanaugh hearings continue. Alex points out that the Senators questioning her have yet to ask about her tendency to drink alcohol until she blacked out and forgot what happened the night before.
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