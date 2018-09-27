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Urgent Message and Update from Prime Creator- November 15, 2016
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8 views • September 27, 2018
The text of the message is as follows:
To Alexandra
1) The dismantling and release of various matrices has finally occurred as follows:
(a) The Mind Matrix of: Control, Conquering and Defeat, Death and Destruction, Polarity, Duality
(b) The Mind Matrix of Consciousness, Subconsciousness, the Known and Unknown Minds of consciousness, dream state, innate consciousness. They are being removed with all things
with a consciousness.
Read more: shorturl.at/JKT12
To Alexandra
1) The dismantling and release of various matrices has finally occurred as follows:
(a) The Mind Matrix of: Control, Conquering and Defeat, Death and Destruction, Polarity, Duality
(b) The Mind Matrix of Consciousness, Subconsciousness, the Known and Unknown Minds of consciousness, dream state, innate consciousness. They are being removed with all things
with a consciousness.
Read more: shorturl.at/JKT12
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