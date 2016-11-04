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Alexandra Meadors: Urgent Message - November 4, 2016
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146 views • September 27, 2018
Alexandra Conveys a Timely Message from Prime Creator :
(Note: Please see both the video interview, which includes the message from Prime Creator and Alexandra's introductory comments, and also the accompanying text of the message alone.)
On November 1, Alexandra received a message of Divine Intervention onto our planetary collective, a notice of the start of an intensifying implosion of plasma light energy with multitudinous effects to be experienced over the ... Read more: shorturl.at/abwW5
(Note: Please see both the video interview, which includes the message from Prime Creator and Alexandra's introductory comments, and also the accompanying text of the message alone.)
On November 1, Alexandra received a message of Divine Intervention onto our planetary collective, a notice of the start of an intensifying implosion of plasma light energy with multitudinous effects to be experienced over the ... Read more: shorturl.at/abwW5
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