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FBI Being Used As Political Operatives To Derail Kavanaugh
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103 views • September 27, 2018
Alex agrees with President Trump that the accusations against Brett Kavanaugh are a con job. The tactic of sexual allegations used by the Democrats has been tried before in the confirmation of Judge Clarence Thomas.
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