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Will Johnson: Democrat Hate Preachers Cannot Stump The Trump
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61 views • September 27, 2018
Will Johnson joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss the divisive politics pushed by the democrat left and describe how patriots, conservatives, and Trump supporters must unite as one America to beat the hate preachers that use the mainstream media to sew the seeds of their division.
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