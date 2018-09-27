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Finding Heroes Among the Flock
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"This is what we need to see happening in churches and communities across the country. People taking their safety and security into their own hands and helping to keep their local parishes and family safe." Grant discusses why keeping churches safe and secure is such an important issue as Mississippi has passed new laws allowing congregations to have firearms in church.
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