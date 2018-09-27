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Corruption Is Dangerous
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2 views • September 27, 2018
There is a very dangerous habit that most people partake in and that is treating people differently based on what kind of job they do. Meet someone new and what do new people always ask you? So, what do you do for a living? Let’s say you answer that you are the trash man, and the next guy says he owns his own business or is a doctor, lawyer or cop. People will look at you according to your job, this gives criminals who know this a big advantage.
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