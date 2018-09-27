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Grassley: Kavanaugh accuser Ford mistreated by Democrats
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643 views • September 27, 2018
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley opens the hearing addressing sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford.
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