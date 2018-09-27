© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Open Your Mind OYM Radio interviews Alexandra Meadors 25th Sept 2016
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • September 27, 2018
Galactic Connection, Positive Intel, Time Lines, Money Given To Humanitarian Based Projects, At The Crossroads, Needs To Be Super Anal About How Things Unfold As We Do Not Want To Do This Again, Loads Of Support From Higher Beings, 5 Year Window 2013 to 2017, We Are Receiving Assistance, Divine Plan, Supported By Positive
Energy, Challenges Presented To Us, Finding Your Path, Blockages Removed, Focus On Positive Manifestation, The Power Of The Mind Regarding Healing, Waves Of Energy Coming In.
Energy, Challenges Presented To Us, Finding Your Path, Blockages Removed, Focus On Positive Manifestation, The Power Of The Mind Regarding Healing, Waves Of Energy Coming In.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.