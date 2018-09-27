© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dan Bongino: CNN Won't Cover Dixon High School Hero. We Will.
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • September 27, 2018
"An hour ago, we checked out CNN and we don't see anything on their homepage about this hero ... you have a heroic school resource officer who stops what could have been a mass tragedy. A good guy with a gun, trained to protect these students. He accomplishes his mission and you see almost nothing in the mainstream media about that story, yet when these situations get tragically worse, you see non-stop coverage of an event." —Dan Bongino
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.