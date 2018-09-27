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Stinchfield: Once Again, Media Ignores Story of Armed Hero
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2 views • September 27, 2018
"Once again, a good guy with a gun stops a violent crime spree, and the media ignores the story. Not us. The story out of Washington is so important we have producers and reporters gathering information as we speak." —Grant Stinchfield
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