© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dems Say Waffle House Hero "Better Off Saving Life Without a Gun"
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • September 27, 2018
"This is why it's so frustrating arguing with liberals...Your premise is that this guy was better off without a firearm defending himself? Because if it is, in the Stupid Olympics, you just took the gold medal. That is one of the dumbest things I've ever heard in my life." —Dan Bongino
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.