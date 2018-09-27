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Mark Jones: A New Christian Dispensation / New Discoveries on the Moon -October 18, 2016
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9 views • September 27, 2018
Like many starseeds Mark Jones had a rough childhood including a family that was broken for almost 40 years. Acquiring a telescope changed his life. His interest in the skies, and his sense of belonging more 'out there' than on Earth, led him to pursue sky-watching with increasing expertise, wider and wider lenses, and a keen sense of the spiritual worlds that also lay beyond our normal 3d realms.
Mark discusses here the crafts, the ruins, and the intact ... read more shorturl.at/awGO2
Mark discusses here the crafts, the ruins, and the intact ... read more shorturl.at/awGO2
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