Poached Tofu with Spicy Sauce

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2 litres water
1 tofu cake, firm or soft
3 cloves garlic, chopped
3 sliced ginger, finely chopped
3 spring onions, finely chopped
1 sprig fresh coriander leaves, chopped
SAUCE:
1 tbsp sesame oil
1 tbsp chilli oil
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp sugar