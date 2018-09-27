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What About You Chuck? (60 sec)
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20 views • September 27, 2018
Mark Levin lays out a brutally honest case that if the corrupt media/politicians aren't going to apply the rule of "innocent unless proven guilty" to all of US, then why should we presume innocence for THEM? Let's investigate all of these swamprats!
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