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Nasty man hating senator tells men to shut up about Kavanaugh.
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6 views • September 27, 2018
Mazie Horono, a nasty man hating senator from Hawaii, told men to shut up about Kavanaugh. I would suggest that the men of Hawaii should all vote against this monster the next time she comes up for reelection. How can you not vote against her? She hates you, your fathers, brothers, sons and so on.
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