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Pass the Salt Live - Poisonous Gospel 9-27-2018
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14 views • September 27, 2018
Where is the Western Church? Christians in the Muslim world lose their lives as Christians in the West lose their souls for being silent.
Our pastors don’t go to the abortion clinics, so they don’t see the poison of the message they are preaching. They don’t see the Gospel poisoned with spiritual diabetes.
The poisoned Gospel of the modern Western Church.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Our pastors don’t go to the abortion clinics, so they don’t see the poison of the message they are preaching. They don’t see the Gospel poisoned with spiritual diabetes.
The poisoned Gospel of the modern Western Church.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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