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To Be In Christ
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27 views • September 27, 2018
09/26/18-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
What Is Christianity? It Is All In All and Entirely a Person--the Person of Jesus Christ. Mention, "Hypostatic Union." Contrast the First Adam/First Man and Last Adam/Second Man. How Singular and Precious is Man in God's Eyes. A Glimpse of the Ancient, Cosmic Picture. Bible: 1 Corinthians 1:30-31
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
What Is Christianity? It Is All In All and Entirely a Person--the Person of Jesus Christ. Mention, "Hypostatic Union." Contrast the First Adam/First Man and Last Adam/Second Man. How Singular and Precious is Man in God's Eyes. A Glimpse of the Ancient, Cosmic Picture. Bible: 1 Corinthians 1:30-31
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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