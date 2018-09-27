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The Left's Mission is to Brutally Enforce Their Radical Ideology
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8 views • September 27, 2018
"I don't think people understand how dangerous these radical leftists are. People still think this is a joke. They've heard on TV or from their liberal friends about how liberals are all about compassion and helping people. These are violent, aggressive thugs… They believe in one thing and one thing only: the brutal use of state power to enforce their ideological goals." —Dan Bongino
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