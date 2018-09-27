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Good Guy with a Gun Stops Shooter at Back-to-School Event
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16 views • September 27, 2018
"A back-to-school rally against violence ended in violence. Social media posts and TV reports children running in fear of their lives. It turns out a man at the rally got in a fight, left, and came back with a gun. Thankfully, a good guy with a gun was able to stop him—a good guy who was legally armed. Organizers were glad he was there." —Grant Stinchfield
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