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Wolfgang Halbig Sandy Hook Interview on LiftTheVeil 9-26-2018
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193 views • September 27, 2018
MORE YOUTUBE CENSORING OF SANDY HOOK SKEPTICS
Wolfgang Halbig interviewed on by David Stolpman (LiftTheVeil on YT) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfF1aoMVvTg
Stolpman had his entire YT video archive demonetized because of this interview. Perhaps Stolpman's Youtube channel will be deleted. The following link is the link to the short caller chat after the interview end. ( LiftTheVeil Twitch channel. )
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/315110885##
Wolfgang Halbig interviewed on by David Stolpman (LiftTheVeil on YT) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfF1aoMVvTg
Stolpman had his entire YT video archive demonetized because of this interview. Perhaps Stolpman's Youtube channel will be deleted. The following link is the link to the short caller chat after the interview end. ( LiftTheVeil Twitch channel. )
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/315110885##
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