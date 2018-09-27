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Stepping Into Your Spiritual Sovereignty
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3 views • September 27, 2018
Beth Ward talks about how to step into your spiritual sovereignty by keeping the integrity of your own energy field intact, healthy, and flowing with the living light while working with energy forms and spirit, understanding and feeling your direct connection to Source, and how to honor your sacred witness by setting your boundaries in communication with other beings-- in this dimension and beyond!
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