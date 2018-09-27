Donald Trump Bitch-Slaps Globalists for 35 Straight mins (No one is laughing in the end)

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CNN would have you believe that the world leaders laughed and shamed Donald Trump, but that's not what happened in the least. The non-stop coverage of the chuckle in the beginning of Trump's speech is cover for what is perhaps the most amazing speech ever made by an American President at the assembly EVER.