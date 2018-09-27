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Google's Totalitarian Search Engine
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841 views • September 27, 2018
Right before your very eyes, a counter government is forming. Basing its control of your fellow citizens on content guidelines, vague hate speech penalization, and an emerging social credit system. In direct violation to our Bill of Rights. And this new Silicon Valley Technocracy is only getting started.
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