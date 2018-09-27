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Medical Malpractice Kills 500 Times That of Gun Accidents
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245 views • September 27, 2018
"If accidental gun deaths are an epidemic, what does that say about other deaths in this country? For instance, medical malpractice deaths stand at over 500 times higher than accidental gun-related fatalities with as many as 400,000 deaths per year." —Dana Loesch
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