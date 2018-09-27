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Harvard Students Demand Federal Funding to Study Gun Violence, Ignore Medical Malpractice Deaths
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5 views • September 27, 2018
"Harvard Medical School students are demanding federal funding to study nationwide gun violence as a public health issue... I'm curious why the as many 400,000 malpractice deaths per year don't earn protests and demands from this same group." —Dana Loesch
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