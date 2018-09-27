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Bongino: We've Got a Clown Show in the Media
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"The media complained a few days ago that a bunch of white men were going to ask Dr. Ford questions about her allegations. And now, they're complaining that white men aren't going to ask her questions—that it's a female that has expertise in sex crimes, proving that the media are frauds." —Dan Bongino
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