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The ALEX JONES Show (FULL SHOW) WEDNESDAY 9/26/18 INFOWARS
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118 views • September 27, 2018
TODAY ON THE ALEX JONES SHOW
September 26, 2018
THE KAVANAUGH DRAMA CONTINUES ...
ALEXANDER SOROS & OBAMA PARTNER TO TAKE CONTROL OF THE U.S. , WORLD
THURSDAY [TOMORROW] WILL BE THE SENATE HEARING ON THE KAVANAUGH ACCUSER CIRCUS
Guests:
Musician Michale Graves, former Misfits frontman
Vatican insider Leo Zagami, on the Soros son - Obama partnership to take over worldwide
Bestselling author Vox Day with highly intelligent perspective on whats to come
4TH Hour Host: Roger Stone
September 26, 2018
THE KAVANAUGH DRAMA CONTINUES ...
ALEXANDER SOROS & OBAMA PARTNER TO TAKE CONTROL OF THE U.S. , WORLD
THURSDAY [TOMORROW] WILL BE THE SENATE HEARING ON THE KAVANAUGH ACCUSER CIRCUS
Guests:
Musician Michale Graves, former Misfits frontman
Vatican insider Leo Zagami, on the Soros son - Obama partnership to take over worldwide
Bestselling author Vox Day with highly intelligent perspective on whats to come
4TH Hour Host: Roger Stone
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