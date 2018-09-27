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Venezuela Officially Collapses Forcing To Trump To Prepare Military Invasion
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207 views • September 27, 2018
Ted Cruz and his wife were harassed by a mob of Democrats while trying to eat dinner in D.C. This isn't the first time Conservatives have been harassed and refused service while dining out. Sarah Sanders was refused service at the Red Hen because she worked for President Trump. The Democrats have become a Domestic Terrorist group. Anytime you intimidate, coerce, harass or cause harm to another person because they have different views than you, you are committing terrorism.
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