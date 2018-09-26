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Unlock the Ancient Secret to Good Composition by Skye Taylor
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5 views • September 26, 2018
Get a cup of coffee and enjoy the Discovery of an ancient secret that the early artist's like Michelangelo used to create timeless masterpieces. Skye discovers a hidden truth that will change the way you look at the painting "The Last Supper.
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PURCHASE THE EYE OF THE MASTER HERE: http://skyetaylorgalleries.com/artist-viewfinder/
BUY SKYE A CUP COFFEE! http://skyetaylorgalleries.com/buy-skye-a-cup-of-coffee-2/
PAINTINGS FOR SALE: https://www.etsy.com/shop/skyetaylorgalleries
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