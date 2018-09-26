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Jewish Jesuit NWO connection 1
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72 views • September 26, 2018
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-38281950
.Exposing evil illegal under law.
http://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/8616-jesus-of-nazareth
.Jesus the antisemite and magician.
Greece most anti-Semitic country in Europe? - Jewish Israeli news.
https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/how-anti-semitic-is-greece-really-1.5248999
Chabad Lubavitch has the 7 Noahide laws and they hate Jesus / Yeshu, "messianic" Jews, just the Jesus of the Bible
How they feel about "Jesus" - http://www.noahide.com/yeshu.htm
.Exposing evil illegal under law.
http://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/8616-jesus-of-nazareth
.Jesus the antisemite and magician.
Greece most anti-Semitic country in Europe? - Jewish Israeli news.
https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/how-anti-semitic-is-greece-really-1.5248999
Chabad Lubavitch has the 7 Noahide laws and they hate Jesus / Yeshu, "messianic" Jews, just the Jesus of the Bible
How they feel about "Jesus" - http://www.noahide.com/yeshu.htm
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