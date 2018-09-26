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Julie Swetnick is a "DELUSIONAL WHACK JOB," says a family friend
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14 views • September 26, 2018
WildNews.us – Man who grew up with Julie Swetnick, the latest Democrat operative who lied about Brett Kavanaugh, calls her a “delusional whack job” on The Kuhner Report podcast. Michael Avenatti, the shadowy porn lawyer who trotted Swetnick out from the bowels of the Democrat smear creating dirty trick department, was pranked by 4Chan trolls more than likely with Swetnick --
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